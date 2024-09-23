Hispanic Heritage Month: Must-listen Latinos in country music

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

If you’re from Texas, chances are you’re a country music fan. Growing up in the Tejano industry and South San Antonio, I remember artists like Ram Herrera and Emilio Navaira often included a country cover song in their setlists during their performances. As a big country music fan and a proud South Side community member with deep Latina roots, I’ve always felt a connection to the Latino artists from my neighborhood and surrounding areas making waves in country music. This passion motivated me to feature them on my radio show, “The April Monterrosa Show” with my producer colleague Adam “Ace” Garcia, who is also from the South Side, on KLMO 98.9 FM.

Their music is outstanding, and hearing their stories has been truly inspiring. These artists have so much to share, from how they got started to the emotions they experience on stage, the creativity behind their music, and the deep meaning in their lyrics. Though we rarely hear Latinos in country music on mainstream radio, they deserve a larger platform. After all, country music is a genre many of us in Texas grew up with, and these artists connect us to our Tejano roots with stories that resonate deeply.

For those of you who have been following the series on The April Monterrosa Show, I hope you’ve enjoyed getting to know these incredible artists and hearing their stories. Please continue to support them.

Here are some Latinos in country music you should follow:

Born and raised in South San Antonio

Jason Martinez of Jase Martin is a three time Grammy nominee, Guitar Player of the Year recipient, and a multi-award-winning music veteran with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He has excelled as a songwriter, producer, arranger, recording artist, and the frontman for the Grammy-nominated Electric Cowboys. Known for delivering one of the greatest live shows in Texas, a Jase Martin performance promises a night of unforgettable entertainment. His newest single, “Because I Love You,” showcases his talent and passion for music.

Richard Bustillo, known as Richie B, is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from the South Side. Influenced by the vibrant sounds of Doo Wop, Motown, and Soul, Bustillo’s energetic style has captivated audiences since childhood. Starting in a punk rock and nu-metal band during his teens, Bustillo eventually returned to his roots, performing Soul, Rockabilly, and country music at historic venues across Texas. His big break came in 2019 when he won the Texas Raw Competition, leading to his debut single set for release on May 24, 2022.

Justin Gallegos is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter now entering his fourth year of live performances; he has three songs on streaming platforms. Growing up, Gallegos was deeply influenced by 90s and Texas country music, often singing along to his favorite tunes. He draws inspiration from artists like George Strait and Randy Rogers, not only for their music but for the way they carry themselves offstage. In his original work, Gallegos blends elements of 90s country and Texas country to create a sound that is uniquely his own. As a band, they are excited to continue pursuing their dream of touring around Texas and are eager for new venues, music, and opportunities.

Mario Moreno developed a deep love for true country music, influenced by legends like Merle Haggard, George Strait, and Johnny Rodriguez. Moreno, the youngest of three, was inspired by his father, Mario Moreno Sr., who sang and played guitar. In July 2010, Moreno launched his music career with his band, The Smoking Guns, performing across Texas at venues like the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. As he continues to build a solid social media following and write new songs, Moreno’s dedication and passion for country music drive his promising career.

Vinny Tovar, hailing from the Southeast Side, is trying to revolutionize country music. He brings a fresh perspective and unique twist to the genre, carving his path with heartfelt lyrics. Born and raised in Texas, his upbringing infuses his music with authenticity and deep roots, drawing inspiration from small-town life, love, loss, and redemption. More than a singer, Tovar is a storyteller and ambassador for country music. His stage presence, charisma, and soulful songwriting have earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim, positioning him as a rising star in the industry.

If you’re from Texas, chances are you’re a country music fan. (Live From The Southside)

From the southern surrounding areas

Jakob Botello, hailing from Robstown, Botello is a Texas country artist known for blending classic and modern country to create a unique, high-energy sound that keeps dance floors packed all night long. Starting his music career at 19, Botello has since performed across the state, sharing the stage with headlining acts like Tracy Byrd, Braxton Keith, and Randy Rogers. His debut single, “Don’t Go,” was released in 2019, and fans can look forward to more music from this rising star in Texas country music.

The Ranch Road Band is an Americana and Texas country band from Atascosa County in South Texas that originated in 2017. Since their start, they have received numerous awards and nominations for their music. Their sound is a fusion of country, Tex-Mex, folk, and rock with a splash of whatever the band feels like doing. The band has been busy on the road since the release of their latest album, “Road Rage,” which includes the single “Corpus Christi,” which reached charts in South Texas as well as New Mexico, Nevada, Birmingham, England, and Luxembourg, Germany. Ranch Road continues to tour Texas and beyond and is working on their next album release.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Thomas Jimenez discovered his passion for country music early on while attending Brennan High School. His musical influences range from legends like Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, and George Strait, but two artists stand out as pivotal in his journey to becoming a musician — Luke Combs and his good friend, Jerry Deleon. Inspired by Combs’ storytelling style, he crafts songs that speak to the heart, touching on life, heartbreak, and loss themes. Jimenez writes music that resonates with audiences by telling genuine, relatable stories. Though aware that a music career is never guaranteed, he’s determined to work tirelessly, whether that leads him to arenas across the country or performing in his local community.

Jerry DeLeon, recently signed to Azteca Ranch Music, is a multi-talented musician proficient in various instruments, showcasing his versatility and adaptability. He wrote a song inspired by and for his wife, " She’s from Texas.” His goals include expanding his influence on fans and the music industry to become an artist known for quality and innovation. DeLeon’s mission is to inspire the next generation of musicians while creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide. You will often catch Jerry on his social media, supporting community endeavors.

Austin native George Mercado, also known as the “Tex Mex Cowboy,” is a versatile musician who has performed across Central Texas, blending genres like Country, Tejano, rock, and Christian. With original songs and a passion for connecting through music, Mercado delivers performances that resonate with joy and energy. Over the past two and half years, he has released tracks with Hacienda International Production and Gold Man Records, available on all major music platforms.

Selestial Alcoser is a talented singer and songwriter from Somerset. She is self-taught on guitar and draws inspiration from country, pop, classical, and Tejano music. Her 2022 song “Arm’s Length,” marked her entry into the country scene, and she has since become a prominent figure in Texas country, performing 150 shows in 2023. In April 2023, she won “Best Country Female Vocalist” at the San Antonio Country and Rock Music Awards, a title she reclaimed in 2024. She has opened for artists like Zane Williams and Ramon Ayala and boasts over 8,500 Spotify listeners. Her 2023 song “Wild ‘N Reckless” charted fourth on the Texas Country charts, and her latest single, “Bartender I’ll Take Two,” is gaining popularity and set for Texas Country Radio airplay.

Born and raised in Hondo, Jordan Gauna released his debut single, “Maybe I Should,” two years ago and instantly fell in love with performing. Influenced by artists like Randy Rogers, John Mayer, and Jaime y Los Chamacos, Gauna brings a blend of sounds into his music. Now a full-time musician, he plays four to seven shows weekly and works on two new singles to follow his latest EP, Crystal Ball. Inspired by his roots and his grandfather’s conjunto band, Gauna’s goal is simple: to create music that resonates and lives on forever.

We hope you’ve enjoyed learning about these talented Latinos in country music. Check out their music on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora. Our mission is to support these incredible local artists and raise awareness of the unique storytelling they bring to country music. Together, we can celebrate and amplify the voices of Latino musicians making their mark in this genre. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see a dedicated Latinos in country music category at the Latin Grammys one day!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The Southside Magazine: