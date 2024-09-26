San Antonio’s Woodlawn Lake Park receives record $3.25 million grant for revitalization

SAN ANTONIO – Woodlawn Lake Park is set to receive a $3.25 million boost from the U.S. Department of the Interior, marking a significant investment in one of San Antonio’s underfunded parks.

District 7 Councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito made the announcement Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

“This significant investment marks a pivotal step in revitalizing one of our community’s most utilized yet underfunded parks, ensuring it remains a vibrant and accessible space for families and nature lovers alike,” Gavito said.

The funding will go toward:

A splashpad for year-round use

Adding 475 trees throughout the park as part of the Tree Master Plan

Terraced seating along the shore

Accessible nodes for fishing and educational modules

Rain gardens to help with natural water quality improvements

“Woodlawn Lake Park has long served as a vital gathering place for our community, but it has faced numerous challenges due to insufficient funding. This award is not just about dollars. It represents our commitment to preserving our natural heritage and providing safe, engaging spaces for all residents to enjoy,” said Gavito.

The city’s application was among 54 grants awarded nationwide and is the largest grant to a single park in city history. This funding will enhance existing resources allocated through the city’s fiscal year 2022 bond. The total new investment in Woodlawn Lake Park is now $6.5 million.

Gavito partnered with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, the San Antonio River Authority, the National Park Service, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and local and federal leaders to apply for the grant.