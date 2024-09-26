The City of San Antonio encourages people to apply for prequalified public art list

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture announced Thursday that it’s hosting an open call for artists and providers to apply for a prequalified public art list.

Being on the public art list helps the Department of Arts & Culture and City Council narrow their choice of which artist or provider can undertake a future art project and fulfill the community’s vision, Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones said.

If you’re interested in applying, the department is looking for local, state, national, and international visual artists. Provider-wise, the city is searching for businesses that can provide support services such as design professionals, fabricators, installation experts, and marketing professionals.

For those with questions regarding the application process, the department is hosting an information session at 6 p.m. on Oct 7 at Mission Library, located at 3131 Roosevelt Avenue.

You can also visit the department’s site here.