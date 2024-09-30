US Coast Guard arrests nearly 30 fishermen, seizes 1,400 pounds of illegal caught fish

Coast Guard law enforcement crews from Station South Padre Island and Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson interdict 5 lanchas illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, Sept. 29, 2024. The crews, in coordination with a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped the lanchas with a total of 23 Mexican fishermen and 900 pounds of fish on board.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The United States Coast Guard stopped five lanchas and seized hundreds of pounds of illegally caught fish off the South Texas coast on Sunday.

Authorities found 23 fishermen from Mexico illegally fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line, according to a press release. The fishermen were detained and transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials for further processing.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 900 pounds of red snapper and shark in that case.

Last week, authorities announced that five fishermen in a lancha in the same area were also arrested. They seized 500 pounds of red snapper in that case on Tuesday.

Lanchas are known for transporting illegal drugs or fish near the U.S.-Mexico border. They range between 20 and 30 feet long and have a slender profile with the capability of traveling about 30 miles per hour.

Contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME or the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450 if you notice anything suspicious activity offshore.