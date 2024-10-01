2 shooting victims found in Applebee’s parking lot in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two people were found shot inside a car at an Applebee’s parking lot in New Braunfels early Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 12:20 a.m. in the restaurant located in the 900 block of the frontage road of Interstate 35.

When officers arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) in San Antonio. The man was listed in critical but stable condition, and the woman is in stable condition, police said.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department or the Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a tip onlineonline or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app, available on iOS and Android devices.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.