Multiple lanes closed on I-10 for hours after vehicle collides with trailer, officials say

CIBOLO, Texas – Multiple lanes on Interstate 10 have been closed for over five hours after a vehicle collided with a trailer, according to Guadalupe County Constable Precinct 4.

An H-E-B three tractor-trailer and a car smashed into each other on Monday afternoon along Interstate 10 westbound near Santa Clara Road, officials said.

The driver of the H-E-B trailer was transported to a hospital for further treatment. A spokesperson for H-E-B said the driver was not a company-affiliated employee.

It is unknown how many other people were injured. Emergency services from Schertz and Cibolo assisted at the scene of the collision.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, two lanes on the highway were still closed as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

