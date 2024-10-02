Do you know who this is? Bexar County Medical Examiner seeks tips in body found case

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body of a woman found in early January.

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know who this person is? The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body of a woman found in early January.

The unidentified female was between 25 and 40 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and was most likely white or Hispanic, the ME’s office said.

The body was found on Jan. 2 at 109 Clifford Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Section of the Medical Examiner’s Office at (210) 335-4011.

