Do you know who this is? Bexar County Medical Examiner seeks tips in body found case

Unidentified female’s body found in early January

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body of a woman found in early January. (Credit: Bexar County ME)

SAN ANTONIO – Do you know who this person is? The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the body of a woman found in early January.

The unidentified female was between 25 and 40 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and was most likely white or Hispanic, the ME’s office said.

The body was found on Jan. 2 at 109 Clifford Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Section of the Medical Examiner’s Office at (210) 335-4011.

Other unidentified missing person cases can be found here.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

