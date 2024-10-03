Caught on camera: Officer saves baby boy’s life after he is found choking on plastic

A nine-month-old baby is alright after police said he was choking on a piece of plastic, but quick thinking from a police officer saved the baby’s life.

Body camera footage was released from the August incident at Cedar Brook Elementary School in Spring Branch ISD, a district in the greater Houston area.

Officials at the school called Spring Branch ISD police officer Juan Pedraza, telling him the baby was choking on the plastic.

The footage shows Pedraza working on the baby for minutes, attempting to dislodge the plastic from the boy’s throat.

“You know, before the days of body cams, these things were not well documented, and you’d hear about them, but you didn’t see them, and now you can see them,” said Larry Baimbridge, Spring Branch ISD Police Chief.

The baby goes silent, and after what seems like forever, he cries. Spring Branch ISD officials are now praising Pedraza for his quick thinking.

“You don’t get a chance to call timeout. You don’t get a chance to get on your phone and say, what do I do, the baby is choking. You better know beforehand, and you better take action right away because every single second counts,” Baimbridge said.

Last week, the district honored Pedraza for his heroic actions.