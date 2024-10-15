San Antonio man arrested for murder after fatal family dispute on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a 24-year-old man for murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man on the South Side.

The shooting was reported in the 5800 block of Analissa, just east of Roosevelt Avenue, around 8:37 p.m. Monday.

SAPD South Patrol officers heard several gunshots ringing in the area and drove toward the sound of the gunfire. Bystanders then waved them down to a location where a man had been shot, according to a preliminary report from police.

Richard Krone, 24, was still at the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody, and officers recovered a handgun.

Police said the two men were family members who got into an argument that led to the suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting his family member multiple times.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Krone was booked on a murder charge following the arrest.

The victim’s identification has not been released.