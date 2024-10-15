Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio man arrested for murder after fatal family dispute on South Side, SAPD says

Argument led to fatal shooting

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a 24-year-old man for murder in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man on the South Side.

The shooting was reported in the 5800 block of Analissa, just east of Roosevelt Avenue, around 8:37 p.m. Monday.

SAPD South Patrol officers heard several gunshots ringing in the area and drove toward the sound of the gunfire. Bystanders then waved them down to a location where a man had been shot, according to a preliminary report from police.

Richard Krone, 24, was still at the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody, and officers recovered a handgun.

Police said the two men were family members who got into an argument that led to the suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting his family member multiple times.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Krone was booked on a murder charge following the arrest.

The victim’s identification has not been released.

