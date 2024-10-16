Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips into fatal stabbing of woman behind apartment complex

Regina Meyer Martinez, 47, was stabbed to death near a homeless camp, officials say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio
Regina Meyer Martinez, 47. (Copyright 2024 by San Antonio Crime Stoppers - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find who allegedly stabbed a woman to death on the Northwest Side earlier this year.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2024, to the 2500 block of Babcock Road.

Recommended Videos

Regina Meyer Martinez, 47, was found with multiple stab wounds behind an apartment complex in a wooded area along the 7200 block of Snowden Road, police said. She died from her injuries.

Officials said Martinez appeared to be homeless. She was fatally stabbed near a homeless camp, SAPD said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos