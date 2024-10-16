SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips into fatal stabbing of woman behind apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find who allegedly stabbed a woman to death on the Northwest Side earlier this year.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2024, to the 2500 block of Babcock Road.

Regina Meyer Martinez, 47, was found with multiple stab wounds behind an apartment complex in a wooded area along the 7200 block of Snowden Road, police said. She died from her injuries.

Officials said Martinez appeared to be homeless. She was fatally stabbed near a homeless camp, SAPD said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.