Entry to all Texas State Parks is free on Nov. 3

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas centennial tradition returns next month with free one-day access to state parks.

Texas State Parks Day on Nov. 5 will allow visitors free day-use entry to all 89 state parks.

“I hope this continued event from our centennial celebration motivates all Texans to explore what the outdoors has to offer,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. You are invited to visit a park that is new to you, take a friend and try a new adventure.”

Popular San Antonio-area parks like Lost Maples State Natural Area and Garner State Park are also known to reach capacity, especially during the fall season.

Also, before Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Texas State Parks encourages its Parkland Passports to all veterans. The passports are available at no cost, and the cardholder is granted free entry to all state parks.

Reservations aren’t required, but they are highly recommended as parks have capacity limits and may close once they reach that limit. All other park fees apply.

To make a reservation, click here.

Read also: