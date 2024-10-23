Wurstfest returns to New Braunfels this November

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Get ready to celebrate German culture with the return of Wurstfest this November.

The unique celebration offers the public live music, beer, food, carnival rides, and more.

Wurstfest takes place from Nov. 1 through Nov. 10 at 120 Landa Street.

Festival hours vary by day:

First Friday: 4-11 p.m.

Second Friday: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 5-10 p.m.

Some of the entertainment at Wursfest:

Alex Meizner Band

Chris Rybak

Squeezebox with Mollie B

Yodel Blitz

Chardon Polka Band

Terry Cavanagh & Alpine Express

San Antonio Dutchmen

Auf Geht’s Musik

Walburg Boys

Shiner Hobo Band

Wurstfest offers free admission days on Nov 4 through Nov. 7 and after 3 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Anyone can also get a free coupon ticket when guests pay for one ticket. Click here to redeem a free Wurstfest ticket.

Advance admission tickets for Saturdays are $22.50, and advance admission tickets for Fridays and Sundays are $18 through Halloween.

Once the festival starts, prices are $25 for any Saturday and $20 for any Friday and Sunday.

For more information on parking, scheduled performances, and traffic notices, click here.