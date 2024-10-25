Skip to main content
Boil water notice issued in Natalia due to reduced system pressure, city officials say

Residents should boil and cool the water prior to drinking, according to a press release

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

NATALIA, Texas – A boil water notice in Natalia was issued on Thursday due to an expected reduced distribution system pressures, according to the City of Natalia’s Public Water System.

According to a press release, all residents should boil and cool water before drinking, washing hands and faces, and brushing teeth to avoid harmful bacteria and microbes in the water.

City officials said the water should be “vigorous rolling boil” and proceed to boil the water for two minutes.

“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the release stated.

Natalia Independent School District shared on social media about the waterline break.

The district advised parents that there is little to no water pressure and that it is not necessary to pick up their children from school, but if they choose to, it will not count against them.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

