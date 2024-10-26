Three lanes on I-35 in Northwest Bexar County to close for repairs

Closures could change depending on the weather.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Drivers on the Northwest Side of Bexar County can soon expect closures along Interstate 35, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

Three lanes on I-35 southbound from Schertz Parkway to Forum Parkway are scheduled to be closed on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3-18. The closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Recommended Videos

According to TxDOT, the temporary closures are for base repairing, milling, and overlay operations.

There will only be one remaining lane open on I-35 southbound during the closures, TxDOT stated.

Closures could change depending on the weather.