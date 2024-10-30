Haven for Hope plans to address ‘critical infrastructure’ needs with ARPA funding

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A grant agreement partnership between Bexar County and Haven for Hope is expected to utilize funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to address “critical infrastructure” needs at the facility, according to a county news release.

Under the agreement, Bexar County will allocate $890,000 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support repairs at the center.

Founded in June 2010, Haven for Hope is a direct response to efforts around curbing homelessness in San Antonio.

The funding was sourced through ARPA, a federal program designed to support local governments and communities recovering from the economic and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bexar County’s support is critical in enabling us to provide low-barrier shelter and essential, life-changing services for our community’s most vulnerable,” said Kim Jefferies, President and CEO of Haven for Hope.

Funding will be used for repairs and upgrades to ensure the facility can maintain safe operations, the release said.

Bexar County commissioners approved the funding allocation during a meeting on Tuesday.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, whose precinct the facility is located in, expressed his approval after the court approved the agreement.

“By ensuring that the facility remains safe and fully operational, we’re helping to provide a pathway to stability and recovery for those who need it most,” Rodriguez said in the news release. “This investment is about strengthening our community and ensuring everyone has access to critical services that offer hope and opportunity.”

During the meeting, Rodriguez recognized the passing of former Haven for Hope Board Secretary Mary Rose Brown as an impetus for the agreement.

“Earlier this year, we lost Mary Rose Brown, who was a significant proponent for Haven for Hope,” he said. “I know those of us who were here during the ARPA process ... if we didn’t hear from her once or twice a week, advocating for the needs of Haven for Hope, this would not have happened.”