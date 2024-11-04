BCSO searching for missing teen last seen in Northeast Bexar County

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Northeast Bexar County.

Anniyah Burks, 17, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

Burks is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Burks has intellectual disabilities.

Burks was last noticed wearing a black hoodie with some writing and maroon shorts.

Contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 with information regarding Burks’ whereabouts.