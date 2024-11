(Copyright 2024 by The Bexar County Medical Examiner - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner is asking the public for help to identify a man who died several months ago.

The unidentified man was found dead on July 17, 2024, in the 1800 block of Lamar Street.

The medical examiner’s office said the man was 45 to 65 years old and around 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Contact the medical examiner’s investigative section at 210-335-4011 if you have any relevant information regarding the man’s identity.