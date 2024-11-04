Uptown Art Stroll supports San Antonio artists, draws hundreds to Olmos Park neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – More than 80 artists set up booths filled with their work across 25 houses in the Olmos Park Terrace neighborhood, welcoming members of the community to come out and enjoy their work.

The annual event brings hundreds of people out to support San Antonio artists and learn more about the neighborhood.

“It gives artists a show they can do that’s local and very inexpensive. It’s a low entry fee. So it gets you from that point of being a hobbyist just trying to sell works,” said artist Shawn Corder. “You’ll have everything from metal art, pottery, glassware, painting of all, you know, oil, acrylic, just woodworking, anything you can imagine at a fine art show, you can find here.”

For the last 24 years, Corder has been learning to work with metals to weld together his art pieces. He’s been coming to the Uptown Art Stroll for the last eight years and says the environment it provides isn’t like many other art shows.

“It brings new blood in and out of the neighborhood. Every year, I’ve met two or three people saying that this was their first time coming to the stroll. That they are new to the neighborhood, and then next year they’re thinking about maybe having artists at their house,” Corder said.

Ben Luhrman, an artist in the Olmos Park Terrace neighborhood, says he draws inspiration from his grandmother and other family members who have lived in her house. He wants to use his art to connect with people, showing his quilted postcards to people passing by.

“That’s what art does; it brings people together,” Luhrman said.

Linda Kovalich, an avid art supporter in San Antonio, says she likes to follow the specific works of artists around the area. This was her first time coming to the Uptown Art Stroll, and she says she enjoyed seeing passion everywhere.

The Uptown Art Stroll was held on Nov. 2-3. Organizers say they plan to host the annual event again next year.