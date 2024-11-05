Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Connect users share videos, images of storms in San Antonio-area

Storms are expected to peak around midnight on Tuesday

KSAT Digital Staff

Content shared on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – People witnessed heavy rain and frequent lightning as storms passed through Bexar County on Monday night.

Scattered storms and downpours are expected to peak around midnight on Tuesday.

Most of the action should start winding down around 2 a.m. when storms move toward the Gulf Coast.

Make sure to keep up with your KSAT Weather Authority on the latest weather conditions. Below are some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers.

If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. Upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Jennifer47

Thunder storms rolling in!

0
Schertz
Madalynn @ KSAT

Taken at the KSAT newsroom around 7 p.m.

0
San Antonio
Ramiro Frausto

Light Show!!

0
San Antonio
mancav

Light show

0
San Antonio
markramos71

Rain coming down

0
San Antonio
Thunderstorm forming by 410/Old Pearsall Rd
Janieelizondo

Thunderstorm forming by 410/Old Pearsall Rd

0
San Antonio
Beautiful show!
R. Ruiz

Beautiful show!

0
Uvalde Estates

