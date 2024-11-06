City of La Coste issues boil water notice after well failure

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for residents of La Coste following a well failure that resulted in a city-wide water outage.

This advisory affects all La Coste public water customers. They are urged to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, washing, or any form of human consumption.

This precautionary notice is particularly important for children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems, who may be more vulnerable to harmful bacteria that can grow in untreated water.

For water intended for drinking, cooking, or making ice, the recommendation is to bring the water to a rolling boil for two minutes, then let it cool before use. Boiling will ensure the removal of bacteria and microbes.

For those unable to boil water, purchasing bottled water or finding an alternative safe source is advised.

The city has assured residents that they will be informed once the water is safe for normal use. Officials plan to distribute a notice to lift the advisory once testing confirms the water’s safety.

Residents are encouraged to share this notice with others who may not receive it directly, including people living in apartments or nursing homes and those in schools or workplaces.

For additional information, residents can contact Lesa May Hearon at 830-985-9494.