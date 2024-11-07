Dallas voters approve marijuana decriminalization proposition

(Tony Dejak, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DALLAS – Voters in Dallas have passed a proposition that would decriminalize possession of four ounces or less of marijuana.

Proposition R, also known as the “Dallas Freedom Act,” is a petition-driven ballot proposition created by Ground Game Texas. The proposition gathered 50,000 signatures from residents in the area.

Elections results from the Dallas County Elections Office shows nearly 67% of voters were FOR the proposition.

Proposition R bans the Dallas Police Department from making arrests or issuing citations for people with four ounces or less of marijuana, unless part of a larger felony investigation.

Current penalties for possession of marijuana in Texas look like this:

Possession of Marijuana Under 2 Ounces: Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a maximum $2,000 fine.

Possession of Marijuana 2 to 4 Ounces : Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and maximum $4,000 fine.

Possession of Marijuana 4 Ounces to 5 Pounds: State jail felony punishable by 6 months to 2 years in a state jail facility and a maximum $10,000 fine.

Possession of Marijuana 5 to 50 Pounds: Third-degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

Possession of Marijuana 50 to 2000 pounds: Second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.

Ground Game Texas posted on Facebook, celebrating the passing of the proposition.

“Together, we’ve taken a big step toward justice, freedom, and a better future for our community. This is more than a victory for marijuana decriminalization—it’s a win for the people of Dallas,” said the post.

The passing of this proposition does not mean marijuana is legalized.

Here in San Antonio, a similar proposition was on the May 2023 ballot. Proposition A would have decriminalized marijuana possession and abortion, expanded the city’s expanded cite-and-release program, created a new “justice director” position, and embedded bans on choke holds and no-knock warrants in the city charter.

The proposition failed by a margin of 72% to 28%.