TxDOT, DPS join forces to end daily deaths streak on Texas roadways

TxDOT and the Texas Department of Public Safety have partnered to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of the last deathless day on a Texas roadway.

The two agencies are now coming together to end the streak.

TxDOT is working on engineer safety solutions and to educate drivers on safe practices. DPS will be enforcing the laws of the road more often.

“After more than two decades, it’s long past time to end the streak of daily deaths on our roadways, but it’ll take all of us to get it done,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

Last year, 4,289 people were killed on Texas roads. So far in 2024, our state is averaging 10 roadways deaths a day.

Earlier this year, the deadly streak nearly ended. In January, Texas reported one day with just one traffic fatality, caused by a driver running a stop sign.

“A single life lost is too many, but this shows us that it can be done,” said TxDOT Deputy Executive Director Brandye Hendrickson. “We’ve been close a few times in recent years. Safety is paramount when we design, build and maintain roads, and it also must be the top priority when we’re driving on them.”

Something else TxDOT is doing to help safety on our roads are by putting more money into roadway improvements. The traffic company has invested $17 billion in safety improvements.

Apart from TxDOT and DPS working together, both organizations are asking drivers to do their part as well. DPS troopers will be giving out cards to drivers with a list of the top reasons fatality crashes happen in our state.

Drive at a safe speed

Buckle up

Move over or slow down

Get a sober ride

Avoid distractions

“Each life lost is a mother, father, brother, sister or friend, and we need to work together to make sure everyone can get home safely,” Williams said.