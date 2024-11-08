Retired combat medic sentenced to 50 years in federal prison in child porn case, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A retired Army combat medic was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for two counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Eric Scott McCants, 47, produced sexually explicit videos involving children and shared them on social media in July 2021, a news release stated.

FBI seized his phone and found additional sexually explicit videos which included a second child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

McCants was arrested on Aug. 13, 2021, and indicted on Sept. 1, 2021, on four counts related to the production, possession and distribution of child pornography.

On Aug. 7, 2024, McCants pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 25 years for each count.

“This 50-year sentence sends a clear message that the sexual exploitation of children has lasting traumatic effects on vulnerable victims and will not be tolerated in the Western District,” Jaime Esparza, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, said in the release.

McCants was ordered to pay $100,000 to the two victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The details of this case and McCants’ exploitation of minors are horrific, and we hope this sentence will allow his victims some measure of comfort in knowing he will never be able to hurt another child,” Aaron Tapp, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI’s San Antonio field office, stated in the release.