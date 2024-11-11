Man arrested, accused of murder in connection with weekend shooting, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of murder in connection with a shooting on the far North Side was arrested over the weekend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Franco Xavier Summers, 32, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sunday afternoon, online court records showed.

Summers is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Fuentes, 43, outside of a far North Side Taco Palenque restaurant in the 18000 block of Blanco Road.

Fuentes, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide.

Fuentes was also identified as the father of Summers’ girlfriend, San Antonio police said.

The affidavit describes an interview with the daughter and provides a more detailed explanation of the events.

Fuentes, who had been recently released from prison, was living with his daughter and Gonzalez in an apartment on the North Side.

The daughter told investigators that the trio was drinking at the apartment but decided to go to a bar. Summers drove to the bar but got into an argument with Fuentes after the former did not want to pay the cover charge to enter the bar, the affidavit said.

The argument continued as the pair left the bar, with Summers becoming “very irate” and telling Fuentes and his daughter that he “had a gun,” the affidavit read.

The daughter told investigators she was aware Summers had a gun “for the past year,” according to the affidavit.

After the exchange, the daughter and Fuentes got out of Summers’ vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant.

As the pair were walking away, Summers drove up next to them. Video footage obtained by investigators showed the encounter, with Fuentes appearing to reach through the driver’s door window and grab Summers’ arm.

After a brief struggle, Fuentes was shot multiple times and Summers drove away at a high rate of speed, the affidavit said.

The daughter later identified Summers as the suspect after speaking with investigators, according to the affidavit.

It is not immediately known how or where SAPD arrested Summers.

However, Summers faces several other charges, including evading arrest, alongside the murder charge, according to Bexar County court records.

Online court records show Summers faces three charges from 2023, including evading arrest, alongside the murder charge.

Summers is named in connection with a 2013 murder charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge that was dismissed, court records show.

At the time, Summers claimed the shooting, which killed 17-year-old Roger Rodriguez Jr., was in self-defense. The Bexar County District Attorney dropped the case, citing a lack of sufficient evidence needed to prosecute a murder charge.

In 2019, according to SAPD, Summers threatened his family with a gun, prompting an hours-long standoff at a North Side apartment complex.

Summers attempted to flee by jumping out of a window in the apartment, but he was taken into custody by police for an outstanding warrant.