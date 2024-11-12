Skip to main content
Four separate car crashes temporarily shut down I-10 in East Bexar County

Main lanes of I-10 eastbound were temporarily closed

Multiple car crashes reported along Interstate 10. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, TexasUPDATE at 9:20 PM: Interstate 10 towards the East Side of Bexar County reopened after multiple crashes on the road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the main lanes of I-10 eastbound were temporarily shut down as authorities investigated the cause of four separate car crashes.

No injuries were reported, BCSO said.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are investigating the cause of multiple crashes on Interstate 10 towards the East Side of Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents happened around 7 p.m. Monday along I-10 eastbound near Santa Clara, Texas.

BCSO said there were four separate car crashes along the main lanes of I-10. No injuries were reported.

Several agencies are investigating the car crashes, including BCSO and the Schertz Police Department.

BCSO said the main lanes of I-10 eastbound are shut down until further notice.

