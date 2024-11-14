Skip to main content
SAPD provides update on triple shooting in Stone Oak

Triple shooting happened not far from Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Stone Oak
Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in Stone Oak, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

You can watch SAPD’s update in the above video player.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 17900 block of Winter Hill, not far from Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road.

Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to SAFD.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

