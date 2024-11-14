SAPD provides update on triple shooting in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting in Stone Oak, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 17900 block of Winter Hill, not far from Stone Oak Parkway and Huebner Road.

Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to SAFD.

Details on what led to the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more becomes available.