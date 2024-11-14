San Antonio Fire Department kicks off ‘Fill the Boot’ initiative

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Professional Firefighter’s Association kicked off their annual Fill the Boot initiative.

From Wednesday through Friday, firefighters will be at various intersections across our city, collecting donations from drivers.

“San Antonians always dig deep, and they always are generous in helping support the mission. They have given over $2.2 million over the last decade,” said Joe Jones, President of the San Antonio Professional Firefighter’s Association.

This year, the fire department will be giving out paper QR codes to drivers who want to donate but don’t have change on them.

“We realized that a lot of individuals don’t always carry cash on them. Fill the Boot would normally be cash donations, change, whatever you can spare so this year we incorporated a QR code to allow people to have that option as well,” said new Chief of SAFD, Valerie Frausto.

Both Chief Frausto and Jones are asking all drivers to be cautious on the roads as firefighters will be out at busy intersections to collect the donations.

“Please be cautious because they’re going to be out on the roadways with those boots in their hands. They’re going to have vests on, but we all know how distracting driving can be these days. Please just keep your heads up, watch out for our firefighters out there and please give,” Jones said.

If you are interested in donating online, you can do so here.