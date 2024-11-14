WATCH: Woman led chase from New Braunfels to Alamo Quarry, assaulted officer, DPS says

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Quarry shoppers got more than they bargained for on Thursday afternoon.

A traffic stop that was initiated on Interstate 35 in New Braunfels turned into a chase that ended approximately 30 miles away at the North Side shopping center around 2 p.m.

Dozens of shoppers stopped to watch and shoot video on their cell phones as a 37-year-old woman led DPS troopers and SAPD officers on a low-speed chase through the parking lot.

After several minutes evading law enforcement in a white Toyota 4Runner in the parking lot, and striking a few vehicles, the woman hopped out of the SUV and ran into a salon.

Shortly after, she was captured by officers and charged with driving while intoxicated, assaulting a public servant and evading arrest.

A witness, Alec Dyer, who captured video of the incident at the Quarry shared it with KSAT.

In the video, the woman appears to be recklessly driving in circles in the parking lot. The woman has all four windows rolled down. At one point, she appears to have a drink in her hand. In another instance, she put her hand through the sunroof and waved.

SAPD and State Trooper vehicles attempted to block the woman from behind but continued to drive forward after hitting one of the vehicles. The video showed the driver hitting non-patrol vehicles in the parking lot.

Several people watched as the woman was finally arrested by San Antonio police inside Salons by JC. According to DPS, the woman assaulted a trooper inside the salon where she was taken into custody.

Authorities said they did not know why the woman evaded law enforcement.

The woman has not been identified, but she is being booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

This story is developing. KSAT will update this story when court records are available.