Inmate dies following medical episode, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of an inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Marcus Joseph Fontenette, 46, was found unresponsive in a booking cell at the jail’s South Tower, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said medical staff approached and asked a jail deputy to perform an evaluation of Fontenette, who had previously refused treatment.

When the jail deputy approached Fontenette’s cell, the sheriff’s office said the deputy found him unresponsive just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy then performed life-saving attempts before medical personnel arrived and assisted the deputy, BCSO said.

Fontenette was pronounced dead just after midnight on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Fontenette suffered a medical episode before his death, but his cause of death will be determined by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

So far this year, Fontenette’s death is the 13th at the jail and the second death in November.