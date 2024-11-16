City of San Antonio hosts waste collection event for hazardous household items

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO - Texas – If you want to get rid of hazardous waste sitting around your house, you can do so this weekend.

The City of San Antonio’s Solid Waste Management Department is hosting one of its free collection events from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Rigsby Bulky Drop-off Center at 2755 Rigsby Road.

Guests must show a valid picture ID and a recently paid CPS Energy bill.

San Antonio residents can only drop off unwanted items such as batteries, paint, oil filters, pool chemicals, household cleaning products, and cooking oil.

Regarding the paint and other liquid waste, there is a limit on how much residents can drop off.

The department will accept five five-gallon cans or 25 one-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.

According to the Solid Waste Management Department’s guidelines, unwanted items should be kept in original containers and placed in a non-leaking box.

Materials that are brought in a non-approved container will not be returned.

The department advises that household hazardous waste (HHW) should never be thrown into any curbside collection carts but should be taken to HHW Drop-Off Centers.