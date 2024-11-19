An Olympian’s look: What a silver medalist has to say about San Antonio’s new marathon

Runner Meb Keflezighi helped kick off the official announcement of the San Antonio marathon, and KSAT got to talk to him.

SAN ANTONIO – Retired American long-distance runner and silver medalist Meb Keflezighi is much deeper than just the food and the Spurs.

“I love it,” Keflezighi said. And now, “to see so many people share the love of running? It means a lot.”

Recommended Videos

Keflezighi kicked off the unveiling of the new San Antonio Marathon Monday night. He joined hundreds of local runners in a 2.10-mile run.

After Keflezighi crossed the finish line, he sat down with KSAT reporter Avery Everett to talk about what it takes to finish a race like this.

“No matter how slow or how fast you get there, you’re getting from point A to point B in that journey, all 26.2 miles,” Keflezighi said. “It’s a lot of perseverance, commitment, dedication, and discipline to get there.”

His best advice to new runners? Train with a team.

“Training is not easy,” Keflezighi said. “Training becomes confidence, and confidence becomes a strong finish at the finish line.”

Keflezighi said he’ll be here in December 2025 for the new marathon. He hopes thousands of people across the country will join him.

“I am so proud to be here in San Antonio to announce the kickoff of the San Antonio Marathon,” Keflezighi said. “This might be a challenge, but at the same time, you will overcome the obstacles that challenged you.”