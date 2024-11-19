Generations Federal Credit Union kicks off annual Turkey Express for first responders this Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Generations Federal Credit Union (GFCU) is spreading holiday cheer with its 12th annual “Turkey Express” initiative for first responders.

This event provides free turkeys and hams to first responders in San Antonio as a gesture of gratitude for those who keep the community safe, especially during the holidays when many cannot celebrate with their families.

The event will take place on Tuesday at the GFCU St. Mary’s Branch at 1828 N. St. Mary’s Street in San Antonio.

Welcome remarks will kick off the morning at 10 a.m., followed by the distribution of turkeys and hams at 10:30 a.m.