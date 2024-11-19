Skip to main content
Clear icon
62º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Generations Federal Credit Union kicks off annual Turkey Express for first responders this Tuesday

Distribution of turkeys and hams for first responders starts at 10:30 a.m.

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Generations Federal Credit Union, Turkey Giveaway, Thanksgiving
Turkey (Photo by RDNE Stock project from Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Generations Federal Credit Union (GFCU) is spreading holiday cheer with its 12th annual “Turkey Express” initiative for first responders.

This event provides free turkeys and hams to first responders in San Antonio as a gesture of gratitude for those who keep the community safe, especially during the holidays when many cannot celebrate with their families.

Recommended Videos

The event will take place on Tuesday at the GFCU St. Mary’s Branch at 1828 N. St. Mary’s Street in San Antonio.

Welcome remarks will kick off the morning at 10 a.m., followed by the distribution of turkeys and hams at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos