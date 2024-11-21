Skip to main content
A breakdown of how much your Thanksgiving meal could cost

Thanksgiving is Nov. 28

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Thanksgiving is one week away and many people will be hitting the grocery stores this weekend to prepare for their holiday meals.

How much will everything cost? That is a big question on consumers’ minds this holiday season.

KSAT went to three stores — La Fiesta, Walmart and H-E-B — to compare prices of items you would use to make a Thanksgiving meal.

ItemsLa FiestaWalmartH-E-B
TurkeyNot found$1.04/lb$1.04/lb
HamNot found$2.36/lb$2.48/lb
Boxed stuffing$2.99$0.97$0.97
Boxed mashed potatoes$3.29$1.98$2.56
Green beans$1.19/can$1.25/can$1.25/can
Cream of mushroom$2.49/can$1.00/can$1.72/can
Fried onions$4.59 (6oz container)$3.72 (6oz container)$3.72 (6oz container)
Russet potatoes$2.79/5lb bag$1.50/5lb bag$6.77/8lb bag
Milk$4.09/half-gallon
$4.49/gallon		$2.36/half-gallon
$3.86/gallon		$2.62/half-gallon
$4.16/gallon
Heavy cream$9.99 (1 quart)$6.87 (1 quart)$5.67 (1 quart)
Butter (Country Crock)$8.79 (30oz container)$5.93 (30oz container)$4.98 (30 oz container)
Corn$1.09/can$1.52/can$0.50/can
PieNot foundPumpkin-$4.57
Pecan-$5.74
Apple-$5.23		Pumpkin-$9.98
Pecan-$13.98
Apple-$13.98
RollsNot found$1.38$1.38
Canned cranberry sauce$2.39/can$1.98/can$1.98/can
Gravy packet$0.79$0.67$0.87

*Above prices were marked as of 11/20/24

