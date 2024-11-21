A breakdown of how much your Thanksgiving meal could cost

Thanksgiving is one week away and many people will be hitting the grocery stores this weekend to prepare for their holiday meals.

How much will everything cost? That is a big question on consumers’ minds this holiday season.

KSAT went to three stores — La Fiesta, Walmart and H-E-B — to compare prices of items you would use to make a Thanksgiving meal.

Items La Fiesta Walmart H-E-B Turkey Not found $1.04/lb $1.04/lb Ham Not found $2.36/lb $2.48/lb Boxed stuffing $2.99 $0.97 $0.97 Boxed mashed potatoes $3.29 $1.98 $2.56 Green beans $1.19/can $1.25/can $1.25/can Cream of mushroom $2.49/can $1.00/can $1.72/can Fried onions $4.59 (6oz container) $3.72 (6oz container) $3.72 (6oz container) Russet potatoes $2.79/5lb bag $1.50/5lb bag $6.77/8lb bag Milk $4.09/half-gallon

$4.49/gallon $2.36/half-gallon

$3.86/gallon $2.62/half-gallon

$4.16/gallon Heavy cream $9.99 (1 quart) $6.87 (1 quart) $5.67 (1 quart) Butter (Country Crock) $8.79 (30oz container) $5.93 (30oz container) $4.98 (30 oz container) Corn $1.09/can $1.52/can $0.50/can Pie Not found Pumpkin-$4.57

Pecan-$5.74

Apple-$5.23 Pumpkin-$9.98

Pecan-$13.98

Apple-$13.98 Rolls Not found $1.38 $1.38 Canned cranberry sauce $2.39/can $1.98/can $1.98/can Gravy packet $0.79 $0.67 $0.87

*Above prices were marked as of 11/20/24