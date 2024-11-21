A breakdown of how much your Thanksgiving meal could cost

Thanksgiving is one week away and many people will be hitting the grocery stores this weekend to prepare for their holiday meals.
How much will everything cost? That is a big question on consumers’ minds this holiday season.
Recommended Videos
KSAT went to three stores — La Fiesta, Walmart and H-E-B — to compare prices of items you would use to make a Thanksgiving meal.
|Items
|La Fiesta
|Walmart
|H-E-B
|Turkey
|Not found
|$1.04/lb
|$1.04/lb
|Ham
|Not found
|$2.36/lb
|$2.48/lb
|Boxed stuffing
|$2.99
|$0.97
|$0.97
|Boxed mashed potatoes
|$3.29
|$1.98
|$2.56
|Green beans
|$1.19/can
|$1.25/can
|$1.25/can
|Cream of mushroom
|$2.49/can
|$1.00/can
|$1.72/can
|Fried onions
|$4.59 (6oz container)
|$3.72 (6oz container)
|$3.72 (6oz container)
|Russet potatoes
|$2.79/5lb bag
|$1.50/5lb bag
|$6.77/8lb bag
|Milk
|$4.09/half-gallon
$4.49/gallon
|$2.36/half-gallon
$3.86/gallon
|$2.62/half-gallon
$4.16/gallon
|Heavy cream
|$9.99 (1 quart)
|$6.87 (1 quart)
|$5.67 (1 quart)
|Butter (Country Crock)
|$8.79 (30oz container)
|$5.93 (30oz container)
|$4.98 (30 oz container)
|Corn
|$1.09/can
|$1.52/can
|$0.50/can
|Pie
|Not found
|Pumpkin-$4.57
Pecan-$5.74
Apple-$5.23
|Pumpkin-$9.98
Pecan-$13.98
Apple-$13.98
|Rolls
|Not found
|$1.38
|$1.38
|Canned cranberry sauce
|$2.39/can
|$1.98/can
|$1.98/can
|Gravy packet
|$0.79
|$0.67
|$0.87
*Above prices were marked as of 11/20/24