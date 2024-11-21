San Antonio Spurs execs react to plans for downtown Spurs arena, sports & entertainment district

The City of San Antonio presented the conceptual plans for a new sports and entertainment district centered around Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Renderings are for illustrative purposes and don’t show the final design.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs signaled support for a potential downtown sports and entertainment district that was revealed by city officials on Thursday.

The unveiling of the project — which includes a new arena in Hemisfair, a land bridge and a “re-imagined“ Alamodome — was the first step in formally introducing the code-named “Project Marvel” to fans and San Antonio residents.

In a statement, Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt said the project would be “transformative” for the city.

“San Antonio is a city on the rise, and our community deserves a world-class, accessible city center that unites us and delivers unforgettable experiences,” Holt said. “A centrally located entertainment district anchored by the Spurs could help bring that vision to life, benefiting fans, families, and the entire San Antonio region.”

“While there have been preliminary conversations, today’s session marks an exciting first step in understanding how the Spurs and the City of San Antonio, alongside many other important community partners, can collaborate on a transformative project for our shared future.”

According to the presentation during the City Council meeting, the arena would offer a variety of options for hosting sporting events and concerts.

Crucial details like the exact size, design, price, or funding mechanism for the arena weren’t immediately clear. However, city officials will recommend to city council members that San Antonio sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the franchise and its current landlord, Bexar County, to begin developing plans for a new arena at the site of the former Institute of Texan Cultures building.

The sports and entertainment district project includes:

A new SPURS ARENA at the current ITC site.

ALAMODOME improvements.

LAND BRIDGE over Interstate 37.

Expanding the HENRY B. GONZALES CONVENTION CENTER.

Building a new convention center HOTEL.

Converting the John H. Wood Federal Courthouse into a LIVE EVENT VENUE.

RETAIL AND MIXED-USE development spanning more than 50 acres.

In a statement, Spurs CEO RC Buford said a downtown arena is an opportunity for economic growth.

“We’re thrilled to see the city’s interest and are looking forward to developing a collaborative process that includes input, dialogue and consensus from across our entire community,” Buford said. “A new arena in downtown San Antonio represents a generational opportunity to shape the future of our community – fostering economic growth, celebrating our city’s identity and creating a vibrant gathering place for all.”

Thursday’s statements were the first public remarks from Spurs officials regarding “Project Marvel.”

The Spurs have a lease agreement with Bexar County for the Frost Bank Center that will be in place until 2032.

However, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it “is probably Pollyannish” to think the team would still be playing there in 2033.

“So, we are all interested, as a community, on figuring out the future of that facility as well as the future of the Spurs and making sure that that’s here in San Antonio,” Nirenberg told reporters.

