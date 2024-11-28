‘No excuses’: Police, advocates call out danger of drinking and driving

SAN ANTONIO – It’s one of the most dangerous nights of the year: Blackout Wednesday.

This name and “Drinksgiving” show the reputation of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This is the time people come home, visit friends and drink with the long weekend ahead.

Aaron Arismendez said his concern is when people try to get behind the wheel.

“It’s very scary,” Arismendez said.

Statistics show on average, three people in Texas die every day because of alcohol-related crashes. In 2023, TxDOT reported that totaled up to about 89 deaths each month.

“There are no excuses why you should be drinking and driving,” said Ricardo Guzman, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department. “One decision could ruin your life and could ruin the lives of others. Especially during the holiday season, we just don’t want that to happen.”

National data shows between 2017 and 2021, the group with the highest percentage of “alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve” was drivers between the ages of 21 and 24.

To raise awareness, the University of Incarnate Word held a driver safety event before students left for the holiday.

“Stop drinking and driving,“ student Alfred Anderson V said. ”It’s as simple as that.”

So, if you decide to go out on Wednesday night, what are your options? Three tips are:

Plan on who you’ll get a safe ride home from. Think of a sober friend, a rideshare app or even a nonprofit.

Know your limits.

Stay hydrated and eat a full meal before going out.

The Free Rides Program is a coalition of bars in San Antonio that pay for people’s rides home. More than 20 bars have signed on.

“Our mission is simple yet powerful,” said Arismendez, a representative for the program.

Bars that post green stickers posted near the bar, doors and bathrooms with the program’s logo indicate they are participating.

To read more about the program, click here.