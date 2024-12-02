Skip to main content
Deadline to purchase Christmas wreaths for veterans buried at Fort Sam this Tuesday

San Antonio Honor says only 31,600 wreaths have been ordered

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Christmas, Holidays, Military
Christmas Wreaths on Graves (Credit: Senior Veterans, Inc.)

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday is the final day San Antonio residents can order Christmas wreaths to place on the graves of veterans buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

San Antonio Honor said only 31,600 wreaths have been ordered, and the cemetery has 182,000 graves.

In 2023, only 39,000 wreaths were ordered, according to the nonprofit.

The live, balsam fir wreaths are $17 and are tax-deductible. They will be placed on the graves during a public ceremony on Dec. 14.

If you want to order a wreath for a veteran grave at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, click here.

Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

