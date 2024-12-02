Skip to main content
Woman found dead, unclothed along Northeast Side greenway, SAPD says

Homicide unit investigating scene; cause of death still not determined

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was found dead along a greenway on the Northeast Side.

A man was walking along a greenway near FM 78 and Woodlake Parkway around 10 a.m. Monday morning when he found the woman’s body in the grass, according to an officer at the scene.

Police said the woman showed no signs of life, and the man flagged down authorities driving by.

SAPD said the woman appeared to be between 30 and 60 years old and had no identification. They said she was found without any clothes and had some belongings nearby.

The woman showed no apparent signs of trauma, but homicide investigators are still looking into her death until a cause is known.

Police said they didn’t think the woman had been in the greenway long, but they couldn’t say how long she had been there.

Grass in that greenway ranges from one to five feet, according to a sergeant on scene.

