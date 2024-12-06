La Vernia gears up for Class 4A Division 1 Regional Final showdown against Bay City

SAN ANTONIO – The La Vernia Bears (10-3) have been hard at work this week as they prepare to play against the Bay City Black Cats (12-1) in the Class 4A Division 1 Regional Final.

La Vernia has been back in the fourth round for the first time since 2018 and is trying to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

During their playoff run, the Bears have knocked off Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, Austin LBJ, and Port Lavaca Calhoun.

Back in October the Bears faced Bay City during the regular season in District 15-4A-1 play, and they lost 40-21. The Bears and Black Cats have been on a collision course ever since.

La Vernia will face off against Bay City at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

