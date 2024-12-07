Medical examiner’s office identifies man struck, killed by train in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (12/7/2024): The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who police said was struck and killed by a train in downtown San Antonio.

The incident happened on Thursday in the 1300 block of West Martin Street.

Rafael Mendez, 26, died from blunt force injuries, the ME’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a train near downtown San Antonio on Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of West Martin Street near the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported that the man, whose identity remains unknown, was attempting to cross between two stopped rail cars at a section of the tracks that cross the roadway.

The train began to move as the man stood between the rail cars, causing him to fall from the coupling between the cars.

The man fell underneath the rail cars and attempted to escape, but his legs were caught under the tires. He suffered serious injuries to both legs and was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.