Southtown eatery announces closure before reaching one-year mark

SAN ANTONIO – Barrio Dogg, a California-based restaurant that opened last March, announced on social media that they are closing.

The closure comes before the restaurant hit its one-year mark at the South Presa Street location.

Recommended Videos

The Chicano-style restaurant posted a graphic on Instagram with the words “Be Back Soon” in large white letters.

The restaurant explained that they closed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” adding it was a necessary step for them to take.

Barrio Dogg expressed gratitude and love to their customers before announcing that the closure was temporary.

“We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, love and loyalty,” Barrio Dogg said in the Instagram caption. “Barrio Dogg has always been more than just a place to eat -- it’s been a community, a culture, and a family.”

“We will be back, stronger, and ready to serve you again. This is just a temporary goodbye, not a farewell,” the hotdog joint said.

According to the restaurant’s website, Barrio Dogg originated in a 1964 Impala food cart, which pays tribute to the Lowrider culture.

Read also:

San Antonio restaurants that closed their doors since the start of 2025

Which San Antonio restaurants have egg surcharges? Bird flu drives record-high egg prices

‘Means the world to us’: Bud Jones Restaurant sees revival with support from fellow South Side food staple