Male transported to hospital in critical condition following three-vehicle crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A multi-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side sent one person to a hospital in critical condition, San Antonio police said Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 10 a.m. at the Interstate 35 northbound access road and Eisenhauer Road intersection.

SAPD said three vehicles were impacted in the crash: a Subaru, a box truck and a truck with a trailer.

Windcrest police also responded to the Wednesday morning crash.

Authorities said the Subaru driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition while the box truck driver was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported in the multi-vehicle crash.

According to SAPD, one of the vehicles may have run a red light at the intersection, but it is unclear which vehicle ran the red light.

The critically injured driver is a male, but SAPD was not able to clarify his age at the scene.

Authorities said the intersection will take approximately two hours to clear as traffic investigators respond to the crash.

More recent headlines on KSAT: