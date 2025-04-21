KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Habitat for Humanity, Las Palapas, Mia’s Mexican, VIA Grill Fiesta medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Monday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

During the segment, San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from Habitat for Humanity, Squeaks Convenience Store, Funeraria Del Angel, Las Palapas, David Durbin, Portell Foundation, Perry Homes, Marriott Rivercenter, Mia’s Mexican Grill, The Winston School and VIA Metropolitan Transit.

For more on how to send us your medal, click here.

More recent editions of “Show Me Your Medals” on KSAT: