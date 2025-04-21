Skip to main content
Clear icon
80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga highlights Habitat for Humanity, Las Palapas, Mia’s Mexican, VIA Grill Fiesta medals

Monday’s “Show Me Your Medals” featured 12 more medals on GMSA Plus

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, San Antonio, Fiesta Medals

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga continued his daily segment called “Show Me Your Medals!” on Monday during GMSA and GMSA Plus.

During the segment, San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, small businesses and individuals can send in their 2025 medals to be featured on KSAT.

Zuniga will unveil new medals leading up to and during Fiesta 2025, which runs from April 24 through May 4.

Today’s medals were from Habitat for Humanity, Squeaks Convenience Store, Funeraria Del Angel, Las Palapas, David Durbin, Portell Foundation, Perry Homes, Marriott Rivercenter, Mia’s Mexican Grill, The Winston School and VIA Metropolitan Transit.

For more on how to send us your medal, click here.

More recent editions of “Show Me Your Medals” on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga headshot

Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

email

facebook

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS