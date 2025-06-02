Bill Miller Bar-B-Q faces third lawsuit for ‘dangerously hot’ barbecue sauce

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is facing a third lawsuit for serving “dangerously hot” barbecue sauce that caused injuries to a customer, according to court records.

Rose Roque of Bexar County filed the lawsuit on Thursday against Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises on behalf of her 4-year-old son, who allegedly suffered second-degree burns from spilled barbecue sauce.

Recommended Videos

On May 30, 2024, the child and his grandfather visited the restaurant at Loop 410 and Culebra Road on the Northwest Side.

While the two were waiting in the food line, the lawsuit alleges that an employee placed an uncovered container with “dangerously hot barbeque sauce” on the grandfather’s tray.

The sauce then spilled on the child, including his face, which caused second-degree burns, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims there is surveillance video of the incident that the restaurant has refused to disclose.

Roque is seeking $1 million for injuries and damages, including physical impairment and medical care expenses.

In January, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q was ordered to pay approximately $2.8 million in a Bexar County lawsuit for serving “dangerously hot” barbecue sauce.

Following the January lawsuit, the company was ordered to add warning labels to menus and takeout bags, which read “CAUTION: CONTENTS ARE HOT” in bold black lettering on a yellow background.

Last month, another Bexar County woman filed a $1 million lawsuit against the company for serving “dangerously hot barbeque sauce” that melted a portion of her jeans, the lawsuit alleges.

KSAT reached out to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Roque’s attorneys for comment. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.

Read more: