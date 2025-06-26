🏳️‍🌈 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Summer Night City, Pride ‘Bigger Than’ Texas Fest, Superhero Sundays

FILE - Hundreds of vendors and thousands of people celebrated unity and diversity at the Pride Bigger than Texas festival.

Can you believe June is already wrapping up? This month has flown by with many memorable experiences.

Don’t worry, though! The summer vibes are in full swing, and there are still plenty of fun events to attend before the month is over.

Recommended Videos

San Antonians can attend Texas Public Radio’s last Summer Night City event on Thursday.

This weekend, you can also check out the Pride “Bigger Than” Texas Festival on Saturday at Crockett Park.

Planning to attend to any of these exciting events? Submit your photos and videos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Let’s dive in and check out what’s happening on the final weekend of June:

Thursday, June 26

EXPRESSIONS: A VISIONS BY FLAVIO MULTIMEDIA ART: A multimedia art showcase will highlight the work of Flavio Benavidez and the Pride of San Antonio Showband at 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Pointe. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, A multimedia art showcase will highlight the work of Flavio Benavidez and the Pride of San Antonio Showband at 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Pointe. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here

SUMMER NIGHT CITY: Texas Public Radio will host a series of Texas Public Radio will host a series of Summer Night City events throughout June. The upcoming free event will feature local music, food, vendors and more. Summer Night City will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. at 321 W. Commerce St.

Happening over the weekend:

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2.

Friday, June 27

PRIDE “BIGGER THAN” TEXAS GRAND MARSHAL MEET & GREET: A meet-and-greet will be held for Pride “Bigger Than” Texas Grand Marshal Flavio Benavidez from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Bonham Exchange.

FOURTH FRIDAY: The Rock at La Cantera will host its The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event starting at 6:30 p.m. Evening Echoes is expected to perform at the free family-friendly event.

FRIDAY NIGHT FLICKS: Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of Bring a blanket and enjoy a free movie screening of “A Secret Life of Pets” at 8:25 p.m. on June 27 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Ave.

Saturday, June 28

BILL BELLAMY: The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Woodlawn Theatre, located at 1920 Fredericksburg Road. Tickets are available The comedian will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Woodlawn Theatre, located at 1920 Fredericksburg Road. Tickets are available here

BOHO MARKET AT CASTLE HILLS MARKET: The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2211 NW Military Highway in Castle Hills. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2211 NW Military Highway in Castle Hills. Click here for more details.

BRICKS IN THE WALL: The tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

ECOLOGY AND NATURE TOUR: The San Antonio River Foundation will host an ecology and nature tour from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, The San Antonio River Foundation will host an ecology and nature tour from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, click here

PRIDE “BIGGER THAN” TEXAS FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Avenue. The celebration will also be followed by a parade at 9 p.m. and feature music, food and entertainers. For tickets and more information, The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crockett Park, located at 1300 N. Main Avenue. The celebration will also be followed by a parade at 9 p.m. and feature music, food and entertainers. For tickets and more information, click here

Sunday, June 29

SOULFUL SUNDAY YOGA: Mobile Om Yoga will host a free yoga session at 10 a.m. at Confluence Park, located at 310 W. Mitchell St.

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy” at 6:30 p.m.

What’s trending?