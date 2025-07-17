Gorillas return to San Antonio Zoo for first time in 30 years, featuring largest gorilla tower in the world

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo shared a sneak peek of its new gorilla habitat opening later this year.

Congo Falls, a 2-acre habitat, will welcome gorillas to the San Antonio Zoo for the first time in 30 years.

SA Live toured the exhibit as it was under construction in March. Watch the tour in the video player below.

The habitat will feature the largest gorilla tower in the world, more than 70 feet tall, offering 360-degree views. It will also include a 30-foot waterfall with a pool for the gorillas.

According to the zoo, Congo Falls will be home to eight western lowland gorillas, a bachelor troop of four male gorillas, and a family group of one silverback and three females.

The expansion was made possible by a $10 million donation from the Ralston Family Charitable Foundation.

Read more on KSAT: