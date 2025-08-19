Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Bexar County

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 1:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of East Loop 1604 South near U.S. Highway 87.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed Monday in a rollover crash in southeast Bexar County.

Oscar Dupe, 64, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office told KSAT on Tuesday. His death was ruled an accident.

One vehicle crashed into another head-on and rolled over, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Dupe was pronounced dead at the scene.

