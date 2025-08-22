Abduction, sexual assault of teen prompt warning from San Antonio police to be alert

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is reminding people to be alert when out in public after the reported abduction and sexual assault of a teenage girl on the city’s Northeast Side.

“Being aware of your surroundings, cars following you, people following you,” said Sgt. Raul Cardenas with SAPD.

The warning comes after the reported crime, which police said happened Friday morning in a gated, grassy field off Rittiman Road, not far from Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Police said they received a call for a sexual assault in progress shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

They said a 16-year-old girl told them she was driven to the area by the attacker, who snatched her off a street in her Northeast Side neighborhood a few miles away.

“She said she was forced into a vehicle and brought over here,” Cardenas said. “She said she was picked up near her home, which is a couple of miles east of here, and brought over here and sexually assaulted.”

The teen told officers after the stranger attacked her, he escaped in a beige-colored car.

Police said she described the man as 5 feet 5 inches tall, a possible construction worker who was wearing blue jeans and a work shirt.

She also told officers the man may have had paint on his clothing.

After the attack, the teen walked down Rittiman Road and flagged down someone who called for help. Police said it is unclear where the girl was heading when she was abducted, and whether she was on her way to school.

Officers searched the area but did not make any arrests.

