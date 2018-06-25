Man accused of setting up sale online, then robbing victim

SAN ANTONIO - A man who allegedly pretended to be an interested buyer is accused of setting up a meeting with an internet seller, then robbing him.

Eric Tenorio, 32,was arrested Sunday in connection with the crime which happened in May.

He faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Tenorio made plans through a cell phone app called “Offer Up” to meet with another man who was selling a cell phone.

Tenorio posed as an interested buyer, the affidavit said.

However, when he met with the seller near a restaurant on Wurzbach Road, Tenorio pulled out a gun and threatened the victim, the affidavit said.

The man told police that Tenorio then took the cell phone that was for cell, a purse and other items from his car.

The affidavit said investigators were able to learn Tenorio’s identity through an email address that was used in the online contact.

It says the victim also identified him during a photo lineup.

