Man killed while fleeing scene of shooting was San Antonio sports agent

SAN ANTONIO - A man who police said died in a crash while speeding away from the scene of a shooting early Friday morning has been identified as a local sports agent who represented NBA stars.

The medical examiner's office identified the man as LaPoe Smith Jr.

Police said Smith was driving away from the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Northwest Crossroads after 1 a.m. when he crashed. Police, who were on their way to the shooting, came upon the crash at Potranco and Culebra roads.

Witnesses told police they saw Smith run a red light, then swerve and hit a pole. He was ejected from his truck.

Officers determined that Smith was involved in the incident at the apartment complex and was trying to get away from the scene, where he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said they did find several shell casings at the apartment complex.

The shooter got away.

Police said it's up to the medical examiner's office to determine exactly what killed Smith..

Smith was a certified agent through the National Basketball Players Association, according to an online agent directory. He managed L Smith and Associates, based in San Antonio, public records revealed.

At one time, Smith represented NBA star Penny Hardaway and San Antonio's Bo Outlaw.

The license plate number for the truck Smith was driving at the time of the crash was registered under the same address as Smith's business.

Smith was thrust into the spotlight in 2013 when he was indicted on charges of tax evasion and making and subscribing false tax returns. Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the indictments in 2015, saying in part, "the Government is unable to prove the Defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.