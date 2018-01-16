SAFD brings attention to alert system for people with sensory disabilities

SAN ANTONIO - With San Antonio and surrounding areas under a winter storm warning, the San Antonio Fire Department is bringing attention to an emergency alert service for people with sensory disabilities.

The Accessible Hazard Alert System service is for people who rely on Spanish and English text or voice messages to get critical information.

The AHAS posted a winter storm warning in sign language on Monday along with a map of areas affected.

You can see the latest alerts on the AHAS website.

